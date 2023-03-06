Kaseya Adds Another 101K SF After Major Miami Expansion

Just a year after expanding its global headquarters in Miami, IT company Kaseya is adding another 101,000 square feet to its footprint.

The company inked a 101,000-square-foot lease at Wells Fargo Center in Downtown Miami, marking its fourth office in the Magic City — and bringing its total footprint to 250,000 square feet.

Last year, Kaseya took 64,716-square feet at 777 Brickell in a 10-year lease. It also has two other offices: one at 701 Brickell, where it occupies a little over 35,000 square feet, and another at 800 Brickell, where it occupies about 50,000 square feet.

“Kaseya continues to expand its presence in Miami by investing in world-class office space for our growing workforce that we expect to reach 4,000 strong in Miami by the end of 2025,” Joe Smolarski, Kaseya’s chief operating officer, said in a statement.

The deal marks the third expansion for the company, a provider of cloud-based information technology management and security software, which established its headquarters in Miami in 2018.

Kaseya plans to add a total of 3,400 employees, and received $4.6 million in incentives from Miami-Dade County, the South Florida Business Journal reported. The firm has already begun moving employees to Wells Fargo Center, where it’s leasing the 26th, 33rd, 35th and 36th floors.

Cushman & Wakefield represented both sides of the Kaseya transaction with Ryan Holtzman, Eddie Quinon, Brian Gale, and Andrew Trench representing the landlord, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, and Tony Jones working on behalf of the tenant.

The Kaseya lease, which is just over 10 years long, brings the 47-story building to 92 percent leased, according to a C&W spokesperson. Besides Wells Fargo Bank, other tenants at the property include accounting giant Deloitte as well as law firms Greenberg Traurig and McDermott Will & Emery. The asking rent quoted to Kaseya was $65 a foot.

Julia Echikson can be reached at Jechikson@commercialobserver.com.