Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Dermatology Brand FABrx Opening 2K-SF Store at 21 East 13th Street

By September 8, 2023 12:56 pm
Rendering of 21 East 13th Street. Photo: MJ Property Group

Pharmaceutical skin care brand FABrx signed a lease for a storefront at 21 East 13th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Founded by NYC dermatologist Marie Hayag, FABrx produces dermatological products such as acne treatments and antioxidant skin creams. The company signed a 10-year, 2,200-square-foot lease for the space, according to Mark Gindi from MJ Property Group. Asking rent was $125 per square foot.

Gindi represented both the tenant and the landlord, Sutton Garrett Realty Associates, in the deal.

“Closing the deal at 21 East 13th Street, representing both the Sutton family and FABrx, is a prime example of effective dealmaking,” Gindi said in a statement.

The broker also arranged a 10-year, 4,500-square-foot deal for Happy Go Lucky Exhibit, an immersive art gallery, at the same address, which is also home to the Parsons School of Design at The New School, just in a different retail slot, CO reported in June.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

