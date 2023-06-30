Immersive Art Exhibit Opening Long Term at 21 East 13th Street

An immersive art gallery plans to open for the long term on East 13th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Happy Go Lucky Exhibit signed a 10-year lease for 4,500 square feet at 21 East 13th Street, a retail condominium owned by Sutton Garrett Realty Associates, according to Mark Gindi of MJ Property Group, who represented the landlord.

Asking rent for the space — located near the entrance of Parsons School of Design at The New School — was $125 per square foot, Gindi said.

Happy Go Lucky is set to open by July 7.

The exhibition will offer an immersive experience with multiple rooms that will play with lights and colors. General admission tickets cost between $25 and $33 depending on the day. The summer exhibit will play on a beach theme, according to its website.

Experiential retailers similar to Happy Go Lucky have cropped up around Manhattan in recent months, and while most of them sign on for a short stay, many have started to commit to a decade in a retail space.

“With an adjacent 2,200 square feet of prime space available for lease, this presents a golden opportunity for like-minded businesses to join this vibrant destination, creating a dynamic synergy that will invigorate Union Square’s retail landscape,” Gindi said in a statement.

Haz Aliessa of Tower Brokerage represented the tenant in the transaction and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.