CBRE (CBRE) has tapped James Millon to lead the brokerage firm’s U.S. debt and structured finance business, the company announced Tuesday.

Millon, who has spent the last nearly four years as co-head of U.S. large loans at CBRE with Tom Traynor, will begin his new role as president of U.S. Debt and Structured Finance (DSF) beginning Nov. 1. The DSF unit has averaged more than $70 billion of loan originations during the last two years and manages a more than $395 billion loan servicing portfolio, according to CBRE.

“James is a market-leading capital markets expert who knows our clients, people and platform extremely well and is highly regarded across the investor and lender communities,” Chris Ludeman, global president of capital markets for CBRE, said in a statement. “He is the perfect leader to drive the growth and continued improvement of our DSF business, particularly at this time of market uncertainty when investors rely on our insight and market access.”

Millon will transition all deal activities to Traynor when he officially starts in the role of president in five weeks.

Since arriving at CBRE in 2016, Millon has originated more than $75 billion in CRE loans, including $45 billion of transactions with Traynor. One of the notable deals Millon executed with Traynor included a $1.25 billion construction loan led by Blackstone, Goldman Sachs and KKR for the redevelopment of West Chelsea’s Terminal Warehouse, owned by L&L Holding Company, Columbia Property Trust, JPMorgan and Allianz.

Prior to joining CBRE, Millon held senior CRE capital markets positions at Deutsche Bank and Société Générale. Millon earned a bachelor’s degree and MBA from Penn State, where he played football as a defensive back.

