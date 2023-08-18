Wells Fargo Expands to 44K SF in Boca Raton

Tricera Capital has completed two new leases in West Palm Beach and executed a lease expansion with Wells Fargo in Boca Raton, the Miami-based office owner announced Thursday.

Tricera said it signed a 17,929-square-foot lease with Palm Beach Atlantic University at Workspaces at the Press at 2751 South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach.

The school plans to use the space for a new medical program that trains physician associates. The location is about two miles south of Palm Beach Atlantic’s main campus in Downtown West Palm Beach.

Robert Anderson, managing broker and co-founder of Tortoise Realty Group, represented Palm Beach Atlantic in the transaction.

Also at Workspaces at the Press, PMP Marketing Agency signed a 5,100-square-foot lease. The 136,000-square-foot Workspaces is on the former campus of The Palm Beach Post.

The Wells Fargo deal is for a 19,000-square-foot lease expansion at 1675 North Military Trail. The San Francisco-based megabank last year took 25,000 square feet at the property, known as 1675 Midtown.

The expansion means Wells Fargo has enough space to add 60 employees, Tricera said. That would bring the bank’s workforce to 140 employees at that location.

Jon Blunk, Cristina Glaria, Connie Thomas and Laurel Oswald of TCRE represented Tricera at Workspaces at The Press. CBRE’s John Criddle, Joe Freitas and Chris Smith oversaw the leasing of 1675 Midtown.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialobserver.com.





