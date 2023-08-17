Sprinklr Relocating to 441 Ninth Avenue With 24K-SF Lease

A management platform for businesses is moving to 23,623 square feet at CommonWealth Partners’ 441 Ninth Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

Sprinklr is turning off the tap at its offices at 29 West 35th Street in a relocation to the entire 12th floor of the building — also known as Hudson Commons — located near Hudson Yards, according to CBRE (CBRE).

Asking rent in the building is $120 per square foot, but the brokerage did not disclose the length of the lease.

“Hudson Commons is one of the city’s newest and most advanced boutique office buildings with tower floors, featuring breathtaking views, high ceilings and exclusive terraces, making it attractive to a diverse mix of tenants and industries,” CBRE’s Evan Haskell, who represented the landlord with Ben Joseph, James Ackerson and Howard Fiddle, said in a statement. “Ownership plans to prebuild an entire tower floor to further augment the unique offerings at 441 Ninth.”

Nick Farmakis and David Goldstein of Savills represented Sprinklr in the transaction.

“441 Ninth Avenue provides a unique combination of modern infrastructure and amenities that will successfully support Sprinklr’s employees, clients and partners,” Farmakis said in a statement.

Located on a full block between West 34th and West 35th streets, Hudson Commons may be more recognizable as the building with the name Peloton emblazoned on the side. The tenant pre-leased 312,000 square feet in 2018 when the property was owned and being developed by Cove Property Group and the Baupost Group.

In December 2021, the 25-story, 697,960-square-foot tower was sold to the current Los Angeles-based landlord for ​​$1.033 billion in what was the largest investment sale by dollar volume since 2019 at the time.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.