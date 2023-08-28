Harbinger Motors is rolling with Rexford.

The electric vehicle manufacturer signed a 165,171-square-foot lease in Orange County, Calif., with major industrial landlord Rexford Industrial Realty, Colliers (CIGI) announced Monday. The deal is valued at $29.6 million. The length of the lease was not immediately disclosed.

SEE ALSO: Vicki Match Suna On the Expanding Footprints of Health Care Systems

Rexford acquired the property in 2019 for $19.8 million, records show.

Harbinger will use the facility to manufacture electric light- and medium-duty delivery vehicles at 12821 Knott Street in Garden Grove, immediately off State Route 22. The building will also undergo an extensive upgrade, including the addition of approximately 40,000 square feet of office and engineering space, according to Colliers.

“Harbinger will employ over 160 people in technical, design and engineering jobs, bolstering the growing market’s economy and labor pool,” said Colliers’ Clyde Stauff, who represented Rexford on the lease along with Jace Gan.

Harbinger Motors was previously located in Gardena.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.