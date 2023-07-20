Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

Point Restaurant Group Opening HQ in Baltimore’s Gaslight Square

By July 20, 2023 5:48 pm
reprints
Gaslight Square. Photo: Lee & Associates

Point Restaurant Group has inked a 10,000-square-foot office lease at Gaslight Square in the Carroll-Camden Industrial Area of Baltimore City.

Gaslight Square is a five-building, 105,000-square-foot office and light industrial complex owned by Equity Warehouse, a company founded by former Baltimore firefighters Ian Horowitz and Dan Mathe. Equity acquired the property in 2021 for $3.87 million.

Point Restaurant Group is owned by entrepreneur Erica Russo, who owns two restaurants, The Point in Fells and The Point in Towson, as well as a catering group and a traveling bar called The Blind Tiger Mobile Bar

Lee & AssociatesMaryland represented both sides in the deal.

“In the past several weeks, Gaslight Square has attracted three new companies — Point Restaurant Group, Reveille Grounds and T&T Family Services, which are each owned by entrepreneurial-driven and highly motivated women that share visions of taking a concept to reality,” Kate Jordan, principal of Lee & Associates-Maryland, told Commercial Observer. 

“This aligns with the mission of the ownership group of Gaslight Square to transform the project into the center of activity in the Carroll-Camden area and leverage the recent activity at Checkerspot Brewery, Sandtown Millworks and Top Golf.” 

Russo, who also owns and invests in real estate, said she will use the new space for her company’s headquarters.

“Kate not only speaks my language but she also immediately grasped the elements that were important to me for my corporate headquarters,” Russo said in a prepared statement. “I was just a few days away from signing a lease at a different location, but Kate effectively explained the virtues of Gaslight Square, the number of resources being invested in the asset and the exact reasons why my company would benefit the most by coming here.”      

Joining Jordan on the deal was the firm’s Marley Welsh.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

