Military Coworking Space Reveille Grounds to Open in Baltimore

Reveille Grounds, a coworking space for active military, veterans and their loved ones, has inked a 6,772-square-foot lease at Gaslight Square in Baltimore.

Equity Warehouse, founded by Ian Horowitz and Dan Mathe, two former Baltimore City firefighters, acquired the 100,000-square-foot office and light industrial complex in December of 2020 for $3.87 million. The five buildings were built in the late 1800s for the Equitable Gas Works.

Reveille Grounds, which is the first coworking space dedicated to veterans, will be at 1401 Severn Street in the Carroll-Camden Industrial Area, just a few miles west of Downtown Baltimore.

The nonprofit Reveille Grounds was founded by Katie Kilby, a Marine spouse and former Peace Corps volunteer, who saw a need for a dedicated and collaborative space for current and past members of the United States armed services, and an event venue for partner organizations.

“This concept is an answer to an overwhelming problem, and we are committed to a collaborative, mission-driven solution,” Kilby told Commercial Observer by email. “Too often, we get stuck in the ‘Thank you for your service’ narrative instead of also recognizing our veterans as the talent, assets and skilled leaders this country has invested so much in them to be. As a result, our veterans often wrestle with the transition from service to civilian life.”

Shortly after acquiring the property, Equity Warehouse began a series of capital improvement projects, including the installation of modern HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems; the addition of a new roof and windows; and upgrades to the storm water system and parking.

Other tenants at Gaslight Square include Maryland state agencies such as the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the Department of Parole and Probation Offices, and the Division of Rehabilitation Services.

Kate Jordan, principal, and Marley Welsh, vice president, of Lee & Associates-Maryland represented the landlord in the lease, while Peter Jackson of JLL represented the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.