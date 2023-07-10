NYC Budget, Contract and Actuary Offices Renew 183K SF in Tribeca

A trio of city agencies that negotiate contracts and budgets are extending their lease for 183,255 square feet at 255 Greenwich Street, according to the Department of Citywide Administrative Services, which handles the city’s real estate deals.

The Office of Management and Budget, the Mayor’s Office of Contracts and the New York City Office of the Actuary will continue to occupy the entire sixth through ninth floors of the full-block building between Park Place and Murray Street in Tribeca, according to a notice in The City Record.

The five-year deal extends the current lease from July 1, 2028, until June 30, 2033, at an annual rent of $8 million, according to the City Record. That works out to roughly $44 per square foot.

Although it wasn’t clear who brokered the deal, Adam Rappaport and Brett Greenberg are the in-house leasing contacts for the landlord, Jack Resnick & Sons. Spokespeople for Jack Resnick didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Other tenants in the building include Weill Cornell Medicine, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, the City University of New York and Target.

The 14-story, 623,748-square-foot building was constructed in 1987 and designed by Emery Roth & Sons.

