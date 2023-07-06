Israeli Restaurant Motek Will Replace Est. 33 at Brickell City Centre

Miami’s popular Mediterranean bistro Motek has landed at Brickell City Centre with plans to open its biggest restaurant yet.

The restaurant will replace Est. 33 on the third floor of the outdoor mall in Brickell, Commercial Observer has learned. The lease, which was finalized in May, totals about 10,000 square feet between indoor and outdoor seating.

SEE ALSO: CRE Investment Firm Andover Properties Heads to 780 Third Avenue

Brickell City Centre, a mixed-use property totaling 2.5 million square feet, was completed in 2016 by Swire Properties. The retail component, anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue, counts Casa Tua, Pubbelly Sushi, Marabu, and Tacology and the recently opened The Henry as food tenants.

The Brickell location marks the seventh outpost for Motek, which was founded by husband and wife Charlie and Tessa Levy in 2020. The first restaurant opened inside Downtown Miami’s Seybold Building near where the Levys formerly ran a jewelry business.

Earlier this year at the Aventura Mall, Motek relocated from a 3,000-square-foot outpost to a 7,000-square-foot corner space formerly occupied by Michael Mina’s Greek eatery Estiatorio Ornos and also opened a food counter called Yalla. A Coral Gables Location opened in April.

Two more are planned in Miami Beach and in the SoLé Mia development in North Miami.

Jared Robins and Justin Lee of Inhouse Commercial represented the tenant in the Brickell transaction, while Swire’s Jonathan Schweitzer represented the landlord in-house.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.