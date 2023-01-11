Israeli Restaurant Motek to Open in Coral Gables

Popular Israeli eatery Motek Cafe is coming to Coral Gables.

Motek will replace the previous tenant, the Forte by Chef Adrianne restaurant, which shuttered about four months ago. The 7,600-square-foot restaurant, which will be on the ground floor of the Ten Aragon Condominium at 45 Miracle Mile, is set to open in just over two months.

The company behind Motek bought the lease from Forte by Chef Adrianne with 11 years remaining on the lease.

F+B Hospitality Brokerage’s Felix Bendersky represented Forte, alongside InHouse Commercial’s Jared Robins and Sophia Reyes, who represented Motek.

In 2020, Tessa Levy opened Motek’s first location inside Downtown Miami’s Seybold Building, near where she and her husband ran a jewelry business.

The fast-casual concept has since become a Miami staple and expanded to the Aventura Mall, where Motek leased a 2,800-square-foot restaurant as well as a counter for a sister concept called Yalla. A 6,000-square-foot Miami Beach location at 2701 Collins Avenue is set to open in a little over two months, as well.

The Israeli food establishment, which also counts influences from across the Mediterranean, offers a falafel wrap for $14, lamb shawarma for $28, and challah bread pudding for $14.

