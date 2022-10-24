Investment Firm Ruane, Cuniff & Goldfarb Moving to Rock Center

Investment adviser Ruane, Cuniff & Goldfarb is leaving the Solow Building on 57th Street for Rockefeller Center, Commercial Observer has learned.

The firm leased 43,495 square feet for the entire 34th floor and part of the 35th floor of 45 Rockefeller Plaza, according to building owner Tishman Speyer. Ruane, Cuniff & Goldfardb will relocate from the Solow Building at 9 West 57th Street to the 40-story Art Deco office property next year.

A Tishman spokesperson did not provide the asking rent, the length of the lease or the brokers involved in the transaction.

“We are delighted to welcome Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb to the Rockefeller Center family,” said EB Kelly, the head of Rockefeller Center and managing director at Tishman Speyer. “From the moment the Ruane team walks through one of the city’s most welcoming, exquisite lobbies; to the public art and programming in the plaza; to our extensive experiential amenities and our fantastic new restaurants — we want to ensure that Rockefeller Center can be a true home for them.”

The investment manager will join a roster of new office tenants at Rockefeller Center that includes law firm Katten, accountant Citrin Cooperman and nonprofit World Monuments Fund.

The 19-building office and retail complex has recently undergone a number of upgrades, including a renovation of its ice rink, which became a roller rink during the summer months, and a new park on the roof of Radio City Music Hall.

