Elcielo, the Michelin-starred restaurant chain from Colombia, will open a second Miami-area location at the SLS South Beach hotel.

The Colombian restaurant is taking over the space previously occupied by The Bazaar by José Andrés, which closed in March, according to Forbes. The new outpost will open this week.

Elcielo, whose set menu starts at $197 a person, first landed in Miami’s Brickell district eight years ago as a tasting-menu restaurant, and quickly became a top culinary destination in the Magic City. Last year, it earned a Michelin star.

The South Beach location will offer tasting menus as well as the option to dine à la carte, a first for the Elcielo brand, helmed by celebrity chef Juan Manuel “Juanma” Barrientos.

“We are going to have the best Elcielo dishes available. Classic dishes like the corn arepa and caviar, ‘árbol de la vida,’ ribs in guava and tamarind, yucca gnocchi with truffle and sweet plantain honey will be featured but with an innovative twist and will only be available at the new location,” Barrientos said in a statement.

GoldenPeaks Capital Real Estate acquired SLS South Beach, a Art Deco property at 1701 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, for $125 million from Cim Group and Sam Nazarian’s SBE Entertainment Group, which agreed to manage the resort until 2030. Other offerings at SLS South Beach include Katsuya, a high-end Japanese restaurant, and a Hyde Beach lounge.

The Elcielo brand counts restaurants in Medellín, Bogotá and Washington, D.C., which also nabbed a Michelin star.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.