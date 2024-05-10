New York Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) Executive Director Chris Alexander will leave his post when his term ends in September as part of an “overhaul” of the agency, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. The move comes after a state report pinned the blame on OCM leadership for the botched rollout of legalized weed in the state.

Hochul appointed Alexander head of OCM, the agency in charge of handing out licenses for legal dispensaries, in September 2021. He was one of the architects of the state law that created a legal weed market that same year.

However, a state review of the agency released Friday criticized OCM’s “relatively inexperienced” leadership for all the problems of the legalized cannabis market.

“There are deep-seated issues at OCM, issues that have limited its ability to fulfill its licensing role, a complicated application process for prospective business owners,” Hochul said in press briefing. “And unfortunately, this has overshadowed the excellent work done by hard-working OCM staff.”

It’s been a rough few years for cannabis entrepreneurs in New York, who have been bogged down by licensing delays, lawsuits and competition from a constantly growing illegal market. Hochul said she wants to get the state agency that oversees dispensary licensing out of “startup mode.”

That means bringing the state police in to crack down on illegal smoke shops with a new task force to close “as many stores as possible” over the next 90 days. The plans build on legislation state lawmakers passed last month to allow police to padlock illicit stores.

This is a developing story.

