This week, a “clever” deal helped seal one of the largest leases the city has seen so far in 2024. Media company Bloomberg hung on to its 946,815 square feet at 731 Lexington Avenue, owned by the real estate investment trust Alexander's. Steven Roth, the CEO of both Alexander’s and Vornado Realty Trust, said in a recent earnings call he was able to come up with a “clever way of handling the future” that creates a sliding scale for Bloomberg’s rent, depending on market conditions. Meanwhile, Condé Nast offloaded more of its 1 World Trade Center space — this time to Kroll — while law firm Sullivan & Worcester took space to move to 1251 Avenue of the Americas.

