Australian Fashion House Scanlan Theodore Opening in CityCenterDC

Scanlan Theodore, an Australian fashion house, is opening its first boutique in Washington, D.C.

The company, which has two stores in New York City as well as outposts in Miami, Dallas and Long Island, has inked a 3,000-square-foot lease at CityCenterDC, a 10.2-acre mixed-use project in Downtown D.C.

Hines Archstone, a joint venture comprised of Hines Company and Archstone-Smith, developed the 2.5-million square-foot property in 2014.

The complex consists of two condominium buildings, two rental apartment buildings, two office buildings, a luxury hotel and a public park.

The boutique, which will open later this month, was designed by Studio McQualter. It features an L-shape layout with decorated walls, expansive windows and illuminated tray letter signage. The design boasts metal louvers, raised blue glass mosaic tile plinths and aluminum-clad display boxes.

“Scanlan Theodore boutiques are an extension of the craftsmanship and creative exploration that is synonymous with the brand,” Melinda Robertson, Scanlan Theodore’s U.S. CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Our signature retail concept invites clients to engage with the brand in a more intimate way.”

Other fashion retailers in CityCenter include Christian Dior, Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

Thor Headley of Hines represented ownership in the lease. It was unclear who represented the tenant.

