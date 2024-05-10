Sales Deals of the Week: LA ‘Mansion Tax’ Shaves Off 5.5% of $122M Deal
The top five sales across the country from May 6 to May 10
A 214-unit apartment complex in Los Angeles traded hands this week for $122 million. Consider that proof of life for Southern California’s investment sales market. However, that was technically a discount since the city took a 5.5 percent cut, thanks Los Angeles’ new “Mansion Tax.” There was also some dealmaking in Florida, with buyers stepping up to purchase a trio of warehouses in Pompano Beach, Fla., for $44.6 million and Baptist Health selling off a 21-acre development site in Homestead, Fla., for $14 million.
|Amount
|Address
|Buyer
|Seller
|Brokers
|Asset
|$122 million
|5710 East Crescent Park; Playa Vista, Calif.
|DivcoWest
|Clarion Partners
|N/A
|Multifamily
|$23.9 million
|2151 Blount Road, 1280 and 1300 NW 22nd Street; Pompano Beach, Fla.
|Invesco Real Estate
|Ares Management
|CBRE’s Jose Lobón, Frank Fallon, Trey Barry and Royce Rose
|Industrial
|$20.7 million
|3141 SW 10th Street; Pompano Beach, Fla.
|Link Logistics
|Elion Partners
|Cushman & Wakefield’s Dominic Montazemi, Mike Davis, Greg Miller, Rick Brugge and Rick Colon
|Industrial
|$14 million
|Lot at the corner of Southwest 312th Street and Northeast 30th Avenue; Homestead, Fla.
|The Estate Companies and Midtown Group
|Baptist Health South Florida
|N/A
|Development site
|$13 million
|105-109 First Avenue; Manhattan
|Lawrence Movtady
|Eis Family
|Avison Young’s Brandon Polakoff and Ryan McGuirl
|Multifamily
