A 214-unit apartment complex in Los Angeles traded hands this week for $122 million. Consider that proof of life for Southern California’s investment sales market. However, that was technically a discount since the city took a 5.5 percent cut, thanks Los Angeles’ new “Mansion Tax.” There was also some dealmaking in Florida, with buyers stepping up to purchase a trio of warehouses in Pompano Beach, Fla., for $44.6 million and Baptist Health selling off a 21-acre development site in Homestead, Fla., for $14 million.

Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from May 6 to May 10. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.