Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Skincare Brand Aesop Plans New Meatpacking Flagship on Gansevoort Street

By July 24, 2023 4:27 pm
64 Gansevoort Street. Aurora Capital Associates

Luxury skin care brand Aesop has inked a deal for a new North American flagship at 64 Gansevoort Street, according to landlord Aurora Capital Associates.

The company took 2,000 square feet in a ground-floor space formerly occupied by art book publisher Taschen, which had a pop-up there from November 2022 until February 2023. Aesop plans to open its store this fall.

An Aurora spokesperson declined to disclose the lease length or asking rent for the space, but did say the deal was a “multiyear, long-term lease.” Average asking retail rent in the Meatpacking District ranged from $314 to $437 per square foot in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent CBRE report.

Jared Epstein and Jake Bank handled the deal in-house for Aurora, while Charlie Koniver of Odyssey Retail Advisors represented the tenant. Aurora declined to comment on the transaction, while Koniver didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Aurora recently nailed down two more retail leases at a different Meatpacking property. High-end clothing brands Sandro and Maje took 2,500 square feet each at 405 West 13th Street, another landmarked former meatpacking facility in the area.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobsever.com

