Retailers Sandro and Maje Opening Meatpacking District Outposts

Two clothing brands are setting up shop in the Meatpacking District.

Sandro signed a 2,500-square-foot lease while Maje took a footprint of about the same size at Aurora Capital Associates’ 405 West 13th Street, according to the tenant brokers, Maddox Retail.

Asking rent and the length of the leases were not disclosed, but average asking retail rent in the Meatpacking District ranged from $314 to $437 per square foot in the first quarter of 2023, according to a CBRE report.

“Lining the Meatpacking District’s historic streets with a curated collection of tenants is a top priority for Aurora,” Jared Epstein, principal at Aurora Capital,who brokered the deal in-house with Jake Bank, said in a statement. “Our firm is deeply invested in the neighborhood as well as the idea that intentional retail and public space activation yields increased interest and foot traffic.”

Arian Ahmadian from Maddox Retail, who brokered both deals on behalf of Maje and Sandro, declined to provide a comment.

True to its Meatpacking roots, 405 West 13th was a former pork warehouse.

In February 2020, Aurora spent $20 million to renovate it into an office and retail property. This entailed the addition of three stories and 15,000 square feet to the building, which previously stood at three stories with 32,000 square feet, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

The Landmarks Preservation Commission approved the renovation of the historic warehouse, which was built by John Jacob Astor IV around 1909. The site previously housed a gay club called Lure in the 1990s and early 2000s.

