Sneakerhead Shop Yankeekicks Opening NoHo Flagship at 666 Broadway

Miami sneaker shop Yankeekicks is opening its first New York City outpost, Commercial Observer has learned.

The brand, which sells sought-after shoes to sneakerheads, signed a 5,104-square-foot lease to open a flagship at The Wings Group’s 666 Broadway in NoHo, according to landlord broker Newmark (NMRK).

Newmark did not immediately disclose the length of the lease or the asking rent in the deal, but a CBRE report on the first quarter of 2023 estimates asking retail rents in nearby SoHo at an average of $540 per square foot.

Yankeekicks was founded by CEO Yaniv Bar in 2017 to buy and resell rare sneakers — with some asking for nearly $500,000 a pop — which led to the opening of the company’s Miami brick and mortar at 909 Collins Avenue in 2020. It also has sections in two DSW stores in Manhattan.

The space in the building at the southeast corner of Bond Street was formerly occupied by a TD Bank branch with groundfloor spaces also leased to Casper, CityMD, Equinox, Kith, Levain Bakery, SoulCycle and Starbucks.

“We continue to witness strong demand across Downtown Manhattan’s retail landscape, as evidenced by a slew of recent leasing activity with premier occupiers,” Newmark’s Mitch Heifetz, who brokered the deal on behalf of the landlord with Ariel Schuster, said in a statement. “In recognizing the inherent alliance between ownership’s corner flagship asset at 666 Broadway and the tenant’s desire to infiltrate the NoHo market, we knew the pairing would be highly complementary.”



Michael Shalom and Joanne Podell of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the transaction, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

