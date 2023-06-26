Los Angeles Clothier Rails Replaces Vans in Georgetown

Los Angeles-based clothing brand Rails will open its first store in Washington, D.C., in Georgetown, according to EastBanc, its new landlord.

The company, which sells casual clothing for men and women, signed a 10-year, 2,200-square-foot lease at 3239 M Street NW, replacing a Vans outpost that closed last year.

“We are excited that Rails has chosen Georgetown for its first brick and mortar store in D.C. as part of its national expansion,” Barry Greenberg, vice president of leasing at EastBanc, told Commercial Observer by email.

“Rails’ high-quality, sustainable apparel will provide Georgetown shoppers with an attractive option for classic fashion. EastBanc is proud to support the neighborhood’s growing portfolio of retailers and continue curating a diversified, one-stop-shop experience for Georgetown visitors.”

The store is set to open this fall, becoming Rails’ ninth location across the globe. Other stores are in cities like New York, San Francisco, Paris and London.

“We’re excited to expand our East Coast fleet of stores and bring Rails to an existing loyal base of customers built through our wholesale distribution network in the area,” Jeff Abrams, Rails’ founder and creative director, said in a prepared statement. “Our store is located on one of the best streets in the city, and will be an amazing opportunity for us to share our brand experience directly with the local customer.”

EastBanc was represented in-house by Greenberg, while Dave Dochter and Logan Chambers Powell of Dochter & Alexander Retail Advisors represented the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.