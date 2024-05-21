Reshape Properties is staying true to its name at 210 West 10th Street.

The developer partnered with Starman Holdings to purchase the West Village property from Fred Ohebshalom’s Empire Management for $19.167 million, according to the buyers and property records. The price per square foot was $871.

Reshape’s Robert Chattah and Aziz Kabbaj and Starman Holdings’ Mathieu Tebele plan to renovate the 39-unit building — previously owned by a landlord known for building maintenance problems at other properties — so it’s more comfortable and luxurious for tenants.

“We’re really excited about this purchase,” Chattah told Commercial Observer. “We believe long-term in the West Village.”

The building at 210 West 10th spans 22,000 square feet at the intersection of West 10th and Bleecker streets. Sushi on Jones leases ground-floor retail space in the building.

A spokesperson for Empire Management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other Reshape deals include 191 Henry Street on the Lower East Side, which the company purchased in June.

