Design + Construction  ·  Construction
New York City

L+M Plans 328-Unit Affordable Housing Development at 1225 Gerard Avenue in the Bronx

By May 21, 2024 6:33 pm
reprints
A rendering of an apartment building in the Bronx.
A rendering of 1225 Gerard Avenue in the Bronx. Rendering: Bernheimer Architecture

Affordable housing developer L+M Development Partners submitted plans to begin work on River Commons in the Bronx, a 328-unit apartment building taking over a Morrisania parking lot.

L+M applied for permits on May 17 to construct a 17-story building at 1225 Gerard Avenue, the developer’s latest collaboration with the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development and supportive housing nonprofit BronxWorks, according to a spokesperson for the firm and Department of Buildings records. 

SEE ALSO: The Secrets to Small-Format Retail’s Success

The development will include a mix of affordable units and supportive housing, along with a 40,000-square-foot health clinic run by New York City Health + Hospitals, the spokesperson said.

City housing officials selected the site in 2019 for a future affordable housing development as part of former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “Jerome Avenue Neighborhood Plan,” which sought to transition one of the borough’s major manufacturing and commercial thoroughfares to a walkable neighborhood with plenty of apartments for low-income residents. 

L+M put its hat in the ring to develop the site — which currently serves as a parking lot for the Health + Hospital’s Gotham Health Morrisania location — and was selected in 2021 along with partners Type A Projects and BronxWorks. 

With the updated plans, the developers added 50 more units to the building than originally proposed several years ago. 

The designs drawn up by Bernheimer Architecture include a property with a brick façade and metal panels along the base. It will also include solar and geothermal energy, a 7,500-square-foot community green space and a “tight” building envelope to help with interior ventilation, the spokesperson added.

The partners plan to start construction in 2025, according to L+M. Type A and BronxWorks will ultimately own the site.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.

1225 Gerard Avenue, Bernheimer Architecture, BronxWorks, Gotham Health, New York City Department of Buildings, New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, New York City Health + Hospitals, River Commons, L+M Development Partners, Type A Projects
online shopping and delivery concept
Design + Construction  ·  Leases
National

The Secrets to Small-Format Retail’s Success

By Larry Getlen
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, right.
Design + Construction  ·  Sales
Virginia

Amazon Pays $218M for More Virginia Land for Data Center Development

By Greg Cornfield
Design + Construction  ·  Leases
National

There’s a Race On for Restaurant Space in the U.S.

By Patrick Sisson
Premium