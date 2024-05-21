Affordable housing developer L+M Development Partners submitted plans to begin work on River Commons in the Bronx, a 328-unit apartment building taking over a Morrisania parking lot.

L+M applied for permits on May 17 to construct a 17-story building at 1225 Gerard Avenue, the developer’s latest collaboration with the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development and supportive housing nonprofit BronxWorks, according to a spokesperson for the firm and Department of Buildings records.

The development will include a mix of affordable units and supportive housing, along with a 40,000-square-foot health clinic run by New York City Health + Hospitals, the spokesperson said.

City housing officials selected the site in 2019 for a future affordable housing development as part of former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “Jerome Avenue Neighborhood Plan,” which sought to transition one of the borough’s major manufacturing and commercial thoroughfares to a walkable neighborhood with plenty of apartments for low-income residents.

L+M put its hat in the ring to develop the site — which currently serves as a parking lot for the Health + Hospital’s Gotham Health Morrisania location — and was selected in 2021 along with partners Type A Projects and BronxWorks.

With the updated plans, the developers added 50 more units to the building than originally proposed several years ago.

The designs drawn up by Bernheimer Architecture include a property with a brick façade and metal panels along the base. It will also include solar and geothermal energy, a 7,500-square-foot community green space and a “tight” building envelope to help with interior ventilation, the spokesperson added.

The partners plan to start construction in 2025, according to L+M. Type A and BronxWorks will ultimately own the site.

