Dill Dinkers Opening New Pickleball Courts in Montgomery County

Pickleball continues to thrive around the nation, and especially in Maryland.

Pickleball venue operator Dill Dinkers has inked a 28,552-square-foot lease at 4942 Boiling Brook Parkway in North Bethesda, Md., for a facility with 12 pickleball courts.

The lease marks the latest expansion for the Dill Dinkers, which opened its first facility in Howard County at 2950 Dede Road in Finskburg in the fall of 2022. Owned by the husband-and-wife team of Denise and Will Richards, the company also found success in Columbia, Md., where it announced an expansion of its six-court venue at 9179 Red Branch Road to 12 courts this past April.

“We have been overwhelmed by our reception from both businesses and consumers throughout Anne Arundel and Howard counties and immediately began searching for new locations to build the Dill Dinkers brand,” Richards said in a prepared statement. “It seems there is a near insatiable demand for courts and all available spaces are being considered. We prefer flex and industrial/warehouse buildings because they can easily accommodate our layout and free parking is always readily available.”

Located within the Randolph Hills Complex, the two-story North Bethesda building features 22-foot ceiling heights and approximately 220,000 square feet of space. Randolph Buildings Limited Partnership is the owner of the complex.

The new facility will offer drop-in play, leagues and tournaments on its 12 indoor courts, and private lessons will be available from a team of certified professionals. Two skinny courts, measuring 15 feet wide, half the width of a standard pickleball court, will be dedicated for singles play.

The facility will also be equipped with black lights for glow-in-the dark pickleball events and parties.

Bill Harrison, Ned Brady and Eric Skogmo of Lee & Associates-Maryland represented the tenant in the lease, while the landlord represented itself in-house.

