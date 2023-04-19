Dill Dinkers Pickleball Facility Doubles in Columbia, Adding 6 Courts

There can never be too much pickleball. Or so it seems to be the case in Columbia, Md.

A year after inking a deal for a 15,000-square-foot pickleball complex in the Baltimore suburb of Columbia, husband and wife duo Will and Denise Richards have doubled the facility’s size.

The couple has signed for another 15,000 square feet at 9179 Red Branch Road with landlord May Riegler Properties, and will expand its six-court Dill Dinkers Pickleball to 12 courts this summer within the 60,000-square-foot single-story building.

Dill Dinkers offers drop-in play, leagues and tournaments on its indoor pickleball courts. rivate lessons are offered from a team of certified professionals.

“In addition to our daily leagues and drop-in play, many businesses and groups have utilized our facility for team-building exercises and tournaments, which has exponentially increased the use of the venue which has been a pleasant surprise,” Will Richards told Commercial Observer in an email. “The pace of the sport allows people of all ages and skill sets to quickly embrace it, and once you play pickleball, you are instantly hooked.”

This is not the Richards’ only facility. Earlier this month, the couple revealed plans to open an indoor pickleball facility at the former Carroll Tennis Center in the Finksburg section of Carroll County.

“We consider ourselves ambassadors for the sport and, because we believe the pickleball craze is still in its infancy, we intend to pursue additional expansion opportunities throughout the mid-Atlantic region,” Will Richards said.

Bill Harrison, Ned Brady and Eric Skogmo of Lee & Associates’s Maryland office represented the tenant in the lease, while May Riegler Properties was self-represented.

Earlier this month, an investor group led by professional pickleball player Jimmy Hall and coach Sonny Tannan announced a new pickleball facility would open in Millersville, Md.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.