An industrial development firm has secured a significant loan package for a big assemblage in Southern California despite the larger pullback on real estate financing.

Brookfield Property Group provided $137.8 million for an entity tracing to Howard Industrial Partners to acquire nearly 90 contiguous acres via 58 transactions that were all recorded on June 9. The acquisitions combined for $132.8 million, or roughly $1.5 million per acre, according to info provided by Vizzda.

The properties are along Jurupa Avenue just south of Interstate 10 in Bloomington, Calif., in the Inland Empire, which maintains its status as the top-performing industrial market in the nation. Vizzda researchers speculated that Howard plans to build more warehouse space as it also owns a 677,280-square-foot distribution warehouse adjacent to the new assemblage at 18676 Jurupa Avenue.

The assemblage includes 58 homes and other structures that add up to 120,761 square feet.

Neither Brookfield nor Howard Industrial were immediately available to comment.

