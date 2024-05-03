L.A.’s Mother Wolf to Open at Miami Design District

Yet another Los Angeles restaurant group is coming to Miami. This time, it’s Mother Wolf’s turn.

The Italian restaurant, a celebrity hot spot, will land at the Miami Design District, the open-air luxury shopping center owned by Craig Robins’ Dacra, L Catterton and Brookfield Properties, Eater reported. The Miami outpost, on the corner of 39th Street and Second Avenue, is scheduled to open this fall.

Mother Wolf made a fast name for itself on the West Coast since opening in 2022, becoming a favorite of Justin Bierber, Kim Kardashian and Mark Wahlberg. The concept, the brainchild of James Beard-nominated chef Evan Funke and Ten Five Hospitality, serves up classic Roman pasta dishes such as cacio e pepe and rigatoni all’amatriciana, as well as fried squash blossoms and artichokes.

Representatives for Miami Design District and Ten Five Hospitality did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Miami restaurant will mark Mother Wolf’s third location. Earlier this year, an outpost opened at Jeff Soffer’s The Fontainebleau casino in Las Vegas.

Funke isn’t the only L.A. restaurateur looking to expand in Miami. The H.wood Group recently filed plans to open The Nice Guy eatery on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach. It would be the group’s second Miami location since opening the Delilah lounge in Brickell last year.

