Institutional investors have become increasingly interested in the industrial real estate opportunities in California’s Inland Empire.

Los Angeles-based Oaktree Capital Management put down $121.1 million for a 457,125-square-foot development in San Bernardino, Calif., according to data provided by Vizzda. Real Estate Development Associates (REDA) sold the property at 503 East Central Avenue for approximately $265 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: NYC Owns a Greatly Underused Asset for Fixing Its Public Housing

The project was completed last year on more than 20 acres. Truist Bank (formerly known as SunTrust Bank) provided $475 million in cross-collateralized debt.

The Inland Empire was one of two markets in the nation to host more than $1 billion in industrial real estate transactions in the first quarter this year, according to Commercial Edge. With a 1.7 percent vacancy rate, the region also recorded the highest annual increase in asking rents in the nation at 16.3 percent.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.