Hines Brings Flexible Workspace Platform to DC’s Bowen Building

The Square, a flexible workspace platform by Hines, will open this fall at the Bowen Building in Washington, D.C.

Located at 875 15th Street NW, the McPherson Square building is owned by JPMorgan Chase (JPM), which acquired the 231,000-square-foot property in 2018 for $140 million, and moved its regional headquarters there.

The 12-story building was recently renovated with an updated lobby and interiors redesigned by Studios Architecture, which restored and retained the original historic Beaux Arts limestone façade.

“The hybrid work environment creates variable demand for office space and requires creative office solutions,” D’Juan O’Donald, executive director at JPMorgan Chase, told Commercial Observer. “We partnered with Hines to bring The Square to the Bowen Building as a direct response to these changing needs and the current nature of the workplace.”

The Square at the Bowen Building can accommodate up to 225 people spread across 30 offices and three suites. It features amenities such as kitchenettes, printer stations, conference rooms and individual offices.

This marks The Square’s fifth location globally, with additional locations in Houston, Salt Lake City and Mexico City.

Members have access to all building amenities including a lounge and event space, a fully equipped fitness center, and a rooftop with views of the National Mall. Members also have access to The Square’s network of collaboration and office spaces in its other cities.

“The Bowen Building is a landmark in the downtown business district, and the addition of The Square will elevate the experience further for clients who desire a high-quality product, with the ability to ebb and flow in a building and across conventional and flexible office products,” Andrew Cooke, Hines’ senior vice president, management services, said in a prepared statement.

