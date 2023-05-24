Family Services Nonprofit Rising Ground Takes 30K SF at 1333 Broadway

Nonprofit Rising Ground has inked a deal for new offices on an entire floor at 1333 Broadway in the Garment District, Commercial Observer has learned.

The organization, which provides an array of support services to kids and families, signed a 30-year lease for 29,566 square feet on the eighth floor of the 12-story, 296,000-square-foot building, according to landlord Empire State Realty Trust. Asking rent was $65 a square foot.

Rising Ground plans to use the office as a new headquarters. The nonprofit also has administrative offices in Downtown Brooklyn, Yonkers, N.Y., and the Bronx.

“We are excited to move into this new space as it will operate as a central location to better engage with the 25,000 New Yorkers we serve while expanding our work in the city we have called home for nearly two centuries,” said Alan Mucatel, the CEO of Rising Ground.

Rising Ground provides services for families in the foster care system, survivors of domestic violence, teens who have been in the juvenile justice system, and homeless and runaway kids. The organization also operates special education programs for children in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Lindsay Ornstein, Stephen Powers, Arthur Skelskie, Alexander Smith and Kendall Elliott from Open Impact Real Estate represented Rising Ground. Shanae Ursini of ESRT along with Robert Lowe, Ron Lo Russo, Heather Thomas, Anthony LoPresti and Dan Organ of Cushman & Wakefield brokered it for the landlord.

Powers said in a statement that the new headquarters, “will establish a centralized Manhattan culture and training hub for [Rising Ground’s] 90+ facilities and program spaces across the city.”

The Open Impact brokers and a C&W spokesperson didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

Rising Ground will join tenants such as asset manager Sanne and sports marketing outfit Playfly Sports, as well as retailers Shake Shack and Urban Outfitters, in the building between West 35th and West 36th streets.

