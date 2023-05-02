Brown Advisory Expands DC Footprint as it Consolidates Offices

Brown Advisory is relocating its remaining office space from Chevy Chase, Md., as part of an expansion of its existing space at 1801 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., Commercial Observer has learned.

The investment and strategic advisory firm leases 32,000 square feet at the 13-story D.C. office building in 2021, and now will add 11,000 square feet, bringing over the entire staff of its Chevy Chase office at 5404 Wisconsin Avenue.

The landlord, Pembroke, acquired the 192,000-square-foot Pennsylvania Avenue building in 2006.

“Downtown D.C., is where culture and commerce collide, which is a great benefit for our clients and colleagues,” Brett Gibson, head of Brown Advisory’s Washington office, said. “From the ability to attract talent across the region, to the opportunity to engage in the countless events and civic organizations in the city, this move will support our long-term growth and network both regionally and globally.”

The move is part of Brown Advisory’s strategy of locating in city centers, the company said. It also has offices in Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Delaware, Frankfurt, London, Nashville, New York, North Carolina, San Francisco, Singapore, Southern California, Tokyo and Virginia.

The Pennsylvania Avenue property, which was renovated in 2021, offers a dual-height lobby and lounge area, a 5,000-square-foot fitness center and a coffee bar. Pembroke increased natural light to its workspaces by installing floor-to-ceiling glazing and enlarged windows along Pennsylvania Avenue.

The building is just a block from the Farragut West metro station and two blocks northwest of the White House. It’s also near Edward R. Murrow Park and the offices of The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Michael Katcher, Mark Wooters, John Skolnik and Kyle McFadden of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord in the lease, while JLL’s Thomas Doughty, Bobby Blair, and Zach Boroson represented Brown Advisory in its expansion.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.