New York State Budget Looks Like a Dud for Commercial Real Estate

New housing development will have to wait in much of New York state.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday night that state leaders reached a tentative $229 billion budget deal nearly one month after it was due and without a plan to address the state’s affordable housing crisis.

Instead of the 800,000 new homes Hochul at the beginning of the year had promised to create, the spending plan includes revisions to the state’s bail laws that give judges more discretion over setting bail, increases funding for the state’s transit agencies, hikes the minimum wage to $16 an hour, and adds about a dozen new charter schools.

“I know this budget process has taken a little extra time but our commitment to the future of New York was driving us,” Hochul told reporters at the state Capitol in Albany. “What was important was not a race to a deadline but a race to the right results.”

In February, Hochul outlined several measures that would override local zoning laws, incentivize development, and fund supportive infrastructure that would lead to the construction of new housing throughout the state.

But state lawmakers and town mayors objected to her proposals one by one during weeks of negotiations.

Suburban legislators from both parties on Long Island and in Westchester and Rockland counties objected to mandates to build 3 percent more housing every three years — in some areas mere dozens of units — and to concentrate residential development near regional rail stations.

Manhattan and Brooklyn Democrats opposed Hochul’s move to lift a state limit on the floor area ratio (FAR) of new development sites, which would have enabled larger, denser apartment complexes in the city’s most desirable neighborhoods.

Even a measure that would have extended a deadline for developers to qualify for a lucrative tax abatement known as 421a by an additional four years for their unfinished housing projects was lopped off before the final budget agreement was announced. The Real Estate Board of New York argued the extension would have enabled construction of 32,000 units, but lawmakers were not persuaded. Now developers are pessimistic there will be any movement to replace the 421a tax incentive that lawmakers let expire last June.

Progressive legislators’ efforts to bolster tenant protections with a statewide law capping exorbitant rent hikes and preventing property owners from evicting tenants without a good cause sputtered with the governor, and were not included in the budget, either.

Few housing advocates were happy with the results.

“The budget is an embarrassment and a collective failure,” Cea Weaver, campaign coordinator with Housing Justice For All, said in a statement. “In the face of a record affordability crisis that’s driving New Yorkers out of our state in droves, our state’s leaders put their head in the sand instead of reaching a deal to protect millions of renters and provide a pathway for housing for our state’s homeless neighbors.”

State leaders did manage to deliver a bailout to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which has been slowly gaining riders since the pandemic but still faces a $3 billion budget shortfall by 2025.

Under the deal, the state would fork over $300 million a year while the city would give $165 million per year — significantly less than the $500 million per year Hochul originally proposed — while the city’s largest businesses would see their MTA payroll tax doubled, which could amount to an additional $1 billion per year. Riders weren’t spared a fare hike, although the fare increase was adjusted from 5.5 percent to 4 percent.

In exchange, lawmakers won a two-year bus pilot that would make one route in each New York City borough free to straphangers. Transportation advocates took credit for the funding agreement and the pilot, which was not in the governor’s original budget proposal.

“Public transit riders have been gaining power in New York for a decade,” Riders Alliance Executive Director Betsy Plum said. “Albany’s past transit funding deals left riders waiting longer, but this unprecedented budget will finally fund more frequent subway service.”

Now that the budget has been finalized, legislators will spend the remainder of the session determining if they can reach any consensus on a housing plan. When talks stalled in late March, State Senate Finance Committee Chairwoman Liz Krueger suggested creating a housing summit to hash out proposals for affordable housing.

Housing advocates, developers, and business leaders will have to wait and hope after missing out in the budget.

“We remain hopeful that in the coming weeks the legislature will put forth and pass housing policies that will finally equip the city to resolve its housing and affordability crisis” said 5 Borough Housing Movement Executive Director John Sanchez. “With housing instability being a top displacement factor for so many city residents and particularly for minorities, lawmakers must act.”