Fangyán, a local clothing brand inspired by Asian fashion, has inked a five-year lease for 1,492 square feet at 1057 Wisconsin Avenue, in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood.

EastBanc is the owner of the building. The space was previously occupied by AT&T, which left last year.

“One of the main factors contributing to their interest in Georgetown is its reputation as an iconic shopping destination, which resonates well with the diverse demographics that Fangyán represents,” a spokesperson for EastBanc told Commercial Observer. “The trend towards smaller retail spaces was already gaining momentum before the onset of the pandemic but has gained even more popularity since then, primarily because businesses are looking for ways to minimize overhead expenses.”

Fangyán will open later this spring and use the space to feature collections from more than 15 Asian designers, as well as for exhibitions and events. The store’s design will feature traditional Hui-style architectural elements.

The store first experimented in Georgetown in 2021 as part of Concept 31/M, a retail incubator EastBanc operated that allowed retailers to take small amounts of space for a short time. Fangyán rented space between September 2021 and February 2022.

“For us, opening our first Washington, D.C., store in a prestigious commercial district like Georgetown is a big opportunity for us to not only connect with new customers, but also to showcase our Asian culture and Eastern aesthetics,” Simin Zhu, owner of Fangyán, said. “We’ve always taken pride in showcasing Fangyán’s unique Eastern culture and creating cross-cultural experiences through fashion.”

Fangyán also has locations at 200 Perry Parkway in Gaithersburg, Md., and at 7101 Democracy Boulevard in Bethesda.

EastBanc represented itself in the deal, while Reilly Hudson of CBRE represented the tenant.

