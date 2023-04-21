Longtime Cushman & Wakefield retail broker Eric Le Goff decamped the firm for a new post to head up Retail by MONA’s luxury practice.

Le Goff, who started at Retail by MONA on Thursday, will grow its luxury practice as its head and vice chairman following a 25-year career brokering deals for designer stores at C&W, where he was most recently an executive managing director.

“It was not an easy decision,” Le Goff said. “But I came to a time in my career where I wanted to try a new platform, at a more start-up type of company [with] a new fresh look. I think it’s good to reinvent yourself.”

At C&W, Le Goff brokered deals for some of city’s ritziest brands, representing Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH when it bought 743 Fifth Avenue for $60 million in 2007, helping Swiss watchmaker Chopard relocate its flagship store to the Crown Building in 2020, and striking a deal to move French clothing brand Anne Fontaine from ​​837 Madison Avenue to 1,500 square feet at 725 Madison Avenue this year.

He was also part of the C&W team that brought Italian luxury goods retailer Bottega Veneta to 24,000 square feet across three Upper East Side townhouses in 2015, landing him an award from the Real Estate Board of New York at the time, Real Estate Weekly reported.

At Retail by MONA, Le Goff will continue to represent luxury tenants, but he also plans to mentor the two junior associate retail brokers that make up the firm’s luxury practice, hire two additional staffers and advise landlords on the types of brands they can attract to their storefronts.

“Adding Eric to the team puts us in another echelon in terms of the type of expertise we can offer our clients,” said Brandon Singer, CEO and co-founder of Retail by MONA. “He’s done simply iconic deals both stateside and overseas. We could not be more excited to work with him again.”

Singer and Michael Cody ditched C&W themselves in 2020 to start Retail by MONA, which is backed by landlord RFR Holding. They have since hired a handful of brokers, including ex-C&W staffer Matthew Ball, former Winick Realty Group employee Manu Wendum and three brokers from BCD, Alexandra Turboff, Jason Lloyd and Marisa Simkin.

A spokesperson for C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.