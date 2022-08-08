BCD Brokers Join Retail By Mona Team After RIPCO Acquisition

Three BCD brokers have joined Retail by Mona, soon after BCD was acquired by RIPCO Real Estate.

Former BCD brokers Alexandra Turboff, Jason Lloyd and Marisa Simkin started work at Retail by Mona on Monday, as the RFR Holding-backed firm keeps growing.

“Their collective expertise is incredible and will add a new dimension to our team as we navigate the challenges and opportunities of the ever-evolving retail landscape,” Brandon Singer, CEO of Retail by Mona, said in a statement.

Turboff, Lloyd and Simkin’s departures comes after BCD, also known as Branded Concept Development, was sold off to RIPCO in June, with CEO and founder Andrew Moger becoming a vice chairman at RIPCO.

Representatives of RIPCO and BCD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Turboff started at BCD in 2003 and is known for steering deals such as Tacombi’s Empire State Building, Naya at Moynihan Train Hall and Luke’s Lobster and Bourke Street Bakery at Grand Central Terminal, according to Retail by Mona.

“I’ll always be grateful for the mentorship during my tenure at BCD and the exposure to this sector, but the time was right for me to have my own professional renaissance,” Turboff said in a statement. “It’s important to me to have a real voice at the table in terms of helping to grow the business, and Brandon [Singer] has been not only welcoming of my input, but appreciative of the perspective and experience I bring.”

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.