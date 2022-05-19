Indoor Pickleball Facility Dill Dinkers Coming to Columbia

Entrepreneurial couple Denise and Will Richards will bring indoor pickleball to Howard County this fall.

The husband and wife have teamed with a group of private investors to sign a 15,000-square-foot lease at 9179 Red Branch Road in Columbia, Md., and will open Dill Dinkers, a pickleball facility, in the one-story, 60,000-square-foot building.

May Riegler Properties is the building’s owner and landlord, having acquired the property in September of 2018. The space was previously occupied by a church for its youth services and camps.

The Sports & Fitness Industry Association estimates more than a half-million people within the past two years have started playing pickleball, a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and pingpong. The Richards felt now was the perfect time to open the indoor facility.

“Pickleball players in Howard County and all the surrounding counties are always begging for more places to play,” Denise Richards told Commercial Observer. “Dill Dinkers will be the first exclusive indoor pickleball facility in Maryland, so we believe people will be willing to drive up to a half hour or more to take advantage of it, and we can draw from a wide range of areas to bring people together to enjoy this sport.”

Dill Dinkers will feature drop-in play, leagues and tournaments on six indoor pickleball courts with private lessons offered from a team of certified professionals. A rotation of local food trucks will provide freshly prepared meals of different cuisines.

“The market for flex/industrial and warehouse space in the 10,000- to 20,000square-foot range is becoming increasingly tight, but our team was able to identify the perfect opportunity that matched every consideration and fundamental for Dill Dinkers,” said Bill Harrison of Lee & Associates-Maryland, who represented the tenant in the deal along with Eric Skogmo.

Erik Evans, Brian Kruger and Thomas Hinder with Newmark represented the landlord..

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.