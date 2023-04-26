Botox Studio Peachy Moving Offices to 1245 Broadway

Looks like 1245 Broadway is getting a facelift.

Botox studio owner Peachy inked a five-year deal to move its offices to 6,515 square feet at the NoMad building, said CBRE’s Paul Amrich, who represented landlords GDS Development Management and Corem Property Group. Asking rent was $130 per square foot, Amrich said.

Peachy will ditch its smaller offices — which it is subleasing — for the entire 18th floor of 1245 Broadway in December, Amrich said. It’s not clear where Peachy’s current headquarters are located.

The botox company won’t be erasing any wrinkles at the 23-story building as it plans to use the office to oversee its growing business — including its seven studio locations in the city — and was excited to score space in a newly constructed property at the corner of Broadway and West 31st Street.

“1245 Broadway is a brand-new building and it’s in a really good location within NoMad,” said Amrich, who brokered the deal with Neil King, Meghan Allen and James Ackerson. “This brand also liked the tenant community that already occupied it.”

Those tenants include a roster of entertainment companies such as film studio A24, advertiser GumGum and production company 101 Studios, which moved to 1245 Broadway after construction wrapped up last year, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Savills’ Brandon Cooperstock represented Peachy in the deal. Cooperstock did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

