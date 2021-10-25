Film Studio A24 Moving to 41K SF at 1245 Broadway

Independent film and television studio ​​A24 — which has produced movies including “Uncut Gems” and “Moonlight” — inked a deal to move its headquarters within NoMad to 1245 Broadway, the landlords announced Monday.

A24 signed a 15-year lease for 41,000 square feet spread over four floors of GDSNY and Klövern’s under-construction, 23-story building at the corner of Broadway and West 31st Street, according to the landlords. Asking rent was $120 per square foot.

The Academy Award-winning A24 was founded in 2012 by Daniel Katz, John Hodges and David Fenkel, and opened its first headquarters at 3,100 square feet at 601 West 26th Street, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

It’s currently based blocks away from its new digs at 31 West 27th Street and plans to relocate in the second half of next year, the landlords said.

“A24 represents the highest caliber of talent, creativity, innovation and integrity in their industry,” Michael Kirchmann, the CEO of GDSNY, said in a statement. “GDSNY shares many of these same values and aspirations for our buildings, and we are proud to welcome today’s best-in-class creative companies to 1245 Broadway.”

GDSNY and Klövern are in the process of building a new 200,000-square-foot office building at 1245 Broadway, formerly the site of a parking lot. They plan to finish by the end of the year.

The developers nabbed their first tenants in February with celebrity chef Matthew Kenney taking 7,900 square feet for a new plant-based eatery. In July, video game developer Avalanche Studios Group inked a deal for 15,000 square feet in the property.

CBRE’s Paul Amrich, Neil King, Meghan Allen and James Ackerson represented the landlords in the deal. Todd Ward of Newmark handled it for A24 along with Cushman & Wakefield’s Brian Hay and Tim Hay.

A spokesperson for CBRE declined to comment. Representatives from Newmark and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.