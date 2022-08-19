Production Company 101 Studios Takes Space at 1245 Broadway

The Hollywood production company responsible for the TV show “Yellowstone” has leased new offices at 1245 Broadway in NoMad, Commercial Observer has learned.

101 Studios leased 8,300 square feet in a long-term deal at 1245 Broadway, a new 23-story office tower between West 30th and West 31st streets, according to developer GDSNY. A spokesperson for the firm declined to provide details on the lease, including terms, asking rents, or what floor the company will occupy.

The Beverly Hills-based entertainment company has produced a handful of films, in addition to western TV dramas “Yellowstone” and “1883” and crime thriller series “Mayor of Kingstown.” It will join two other entertainment companies in the building — game maker Avalanche Studios and indie film and television studio A24.

Corem of Sweden and GDSNY completed the 200,000-square-foot building earlier this month. SOM designed the property with cast-in-place concrete, triple-glazed windows, a private amenity club and touchless entry technology.

Paul Amrich and Neil King of CBRE represented the landlords, while Lee Polster of EOP Realty represented 101 Studios. CBRE and Polster didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

“101 Studios represents the highest caliber of talent, creativity, innovation and integrity in their industry,” said GDSNY CEO Michael Kirchmann. “GDSNY is proud to welcome today’s best-in-class creative companies to 1245 Broadway.”=

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobsever.com.