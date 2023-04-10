Atlas Brew Works Adds Third DC Location in Ward 8

Atlas Brew Works is expanding in Washington, D.C.

The craft brewpub, which has two locations in the District, has inked a deal for a 24,260-square-foot space at The Douglass, the first building of the Bridge District development in Ward 8.

“Outside of the excitement to be a part of a new development in Ward 8 on the Anacostia River, the Bridge District appeal was the combination of a larger space for production needs, easy access to highway systems for logistics, and Redbrick LMD’s like-minded dedication to environmental stewardship,” Justin Cox, Atlas Brew Works’ founder & CEO, told Commercial Observer.

Currently under construction and being developed by Redbrick LMD, The Douglass is a 757-unit multifamily building overlooking the Anacostia River and adjacent to Anacostia Park.

Atlas Brew Works is the first retailer to sign on to the project and plans to start operations in 2025.

“Adding an established and successful food and beverage operator like Atlas brings an important and initial phase placemaking component to the Bridge District,” Britt Snider, a principal at Redbrick LMD, told CO. “Between Atlas and other retailers with whom we are actively negotiating leases and letters of intent, we are pleased to see that retail operators understand and are buying into our vision for this transformational mixed-use development.”

The first multifamily units are projected to be delivered in late 2024, with construction scheduled to wrap in mid-2025. The property will include 80 affordable apartments for those earning 50 or 60 percent of median family income (MFI) depending on the unit. In D.C., the MFI is currently $142,300 for a household of four.

Atlas Brew Club’s other locations are in the Ivy City and Capitol Riverfront neighborhoods, at 2052 West Virginia Avenue NE and 1201 Half Street SE, respectively,

Steve Gaudio at District Equities represented Atlas Brew Works in the lease, while David Ward and Ray Schupp at H&R Retail handled it for the landlord.

