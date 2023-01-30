Beer, Bakeries and Boxing: More Retailers to Open at Carlyle Crossing in 2023

Seven new retailers are opening this year in Carlyle Crossing, a 1.7 million-square-foot mixed-use development in Alexandria, Va.’s Eisenhower East neighborhood.

Developed by Stonebridge, Carlyle Crossing is anchored by Wegmans and features 200,000 square feet of retail and 741 residential units in three apartment buildings. The site was acquired from the Hoffman family in 2018, and construction began in 2019.

Currently, all three residential towers — Easton, Dylan and Reese — are open to residents and actively leasing. The apartments boast 3 acres of private park space on connected rooftops 65 feet above the ground.

“The momentum in the retail component of the project is also very exciting,” Marvin A. Poole, director of investments and asset management for Stonebridge, told Commercial Observer. “The retail anchor, Wegmans grocery, opened to the public in late spring of 2022, and we have secured leases with a number of exceptional local businesses. In total, the residential component of the project is 60 percent leased, and the retail component is 65 percent leased.”

Celebree Daycare leased a 14,000-square-foot space and will open in February. The day care center will accommodate approximately 200 children, from infants to preschool.

Atlas Brew Works, which has two Washington, D.C., locations, signed a 6,600-square-foot lease. The brewpub will include a production capacity of 2,000 barrels with 16 draft lines and a 1,500-square-foot outdoor patio when it opens in late 2023.

Popular eatery Ted’s Bulletin and its spinoff, Sidekick Bakery, combined to ink a 7,500-square-foot lease and will open this summer. Ted’s has six locations throughout the D.C. area.

District Dogs signed a 4,000-square-foot lease and will offer expert grooming, training and day care services for dogs. This marks the eighth location in the region for the company, which began as a dog-walking service.

Beyond Dental leased 6,000 square feet and will offer general dentistry, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics and periodontics when it opens this fall.

Other new tenants expected to open in 2023 include Salon Lofts, a beauty care provider that leased 6,500 square feet; and Bash Boxing, a fitness training studio, which leased 2,200 square feet. Both are expected to open at the end of 2023.

“We have created a walking sense of place by getting Wegmans on the second floor, allowing for all of the local dynamic retail to create a fantastic walkable place,” Poole said. “The central plaza, where our full-service restaurants are located, is planned to host a variety of activities and will become the heart of the area.”

KLNB’s team of Dimitri Georgelakos, Jake Levin and Beth Sargent represented ownership in all retail leases. It was unclear who the individual brokers for the tenants were.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.