Palantir Moves HQ From Denver to Miami

Palantir Technologies has moved its headquarters from Denver to Miami, marking the latest major tech company to decamp south to Florida since the pandemic.

Filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suggest the data analytics giant is now based out of Industrious’ coworking location within the mixed-use Aventura at The Abbey development, next door to Aventura Mall.

Palantir announced the relocation on X, without providing additional details, such as the size and address of its new headquarters. A spokesperson for the company has yet to respond to requests for comments.

In 2023, Seritage Growth Properties, the real estate investment trust created by Sears Holdings, redeveloped the former department store connected to Aventura Mall into the 219,000-square-foot Aventura at The Abbey.

The owners of Aventura Mall, Turnberry and Simon, purchased the open-air asset for $131 million last year. Besides Industrious, tenants include boutique fitness studios Pure Barre and Tremble, as well as food and beverage options Sweetgreen and Pura Vida.

In 2020, Palantir moved its headquarters to Denver from Palo Alto, Calif. Palantir’s latest move comes as the company is coming under scrutiny for its ties with the Trump administration as the federal government has used Palantir’s technology to observe and detain immigrants.

Now, the company, which made about $4.4 billion last year, is joining other tech and financing firms that have relocated to Florida since the pandemic.

Peter Thiel, an early Facebook investor and one of Palantir’s co-founders, announced in January he moved his family office from California to Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. But like Palantir, representatives for Thiel did not respond to comments inquiring about the address of the office.

Amazon is also opening a new 75,000-square-foot office in Wynwood.

In 2023, billionaire investor Ken Griffin moved the headquarters of his two companies, hedge fund Citadel and market maker Citadel Securities, from Chicago to Miami. He’s now developing a 54-story headquarters tower. Earlier this year, Griffin, alongside developer Stephen Ross, unveiled a $10 million campaign to lure CEOs and founders to relocate their businesses to South Florida.

