MIPIM descended on Cannes, France, for its 2023 edition starting on March 13, bringing thousands of real estate professionals together at an especially portentous time.

About 22,000 people from 225 companies are attending the four-day event this year, bringing the convention close to pre-pandemic numbers, according to MIPIM. Attendees included a mix of developers, brokerages and country representatives from all over the world.

“It’s a great comeback,” Nicolas Kozubek, MIPIM’s director, said during his opening remarks on Tuesday. “The traction of the show is larger than it was pre-COVID.”

For Americans who didn’t want to fight with the long trek to Cannes, here’s a look at what the convention floor looked like this year.