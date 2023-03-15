Sights From the MIPIM 2023 Real Estate Convention in Cannes

By March 15, 2023 12:57 pm
MIPIM 2023. Photo: E. HAUTIER / IMAGE & Co.
When in Cannes, meet on a yacht. Plenty of real estate firms rented luxury cruisers to host their meetings. Photo: Nicholas Rizzi/for Commercial Observer
Do androids dream of electric deals? The city of Porto was hoping robots could attract interest. Photo: Nicholas Rizzi/for Commercial Observer
The Statue of Liberty, cornhole and Jenga. Can't get any more American at the U.S. pavilion. Photo: Nicholas Rizzi/for Commercial Observer
Cushman & Wakefield might not have many American brokers who made the trip to France, but they certainly had enough space at the convention. Photo: Nicholas Rizzi/for Commercial Observer
The outside exhibitors at MIPIM. Photo: Nicholas Rizzi/for Commercial Observer
The swag from the Miami Realtors at MIPIM. Photo: Nicholas Rizzi/for Commercial Observer
New York University's small, but well-placed, presence at MIPIM 2023. Photo: Nicholas Rizzi/for Commercial Observer
MIPIM had space dedicated to proptech firms and countries — including Norway and France — promoting their proptech efforts. Photo: Nicholas Rizzi/for Commercial Observer
The Paris tent at MIPIM. Photo: Nicholas Rizzi/for Commercial Observer
Colliers had a big presence at MIPIM this year. Photo: Nicholas Rizzi/for Commercial Observer

MIPIM descended on Cannes, France, for its 2023 edition starting on March 13, bringing thousands of real estate professionals together at an especially portentous time.

About 22,000 people from 225 companies are attending the four-day event this year, bringing the convention close to pre-pandemic numbers, according to MIPIM. Attendees included a mix of developers, brokerages and country representatives from all over the world.

SEE ALSO: Office Was in Trouble Pre-COVID — WeWork Just Hid It: MIPIM Panelists

“It’s a great comeback,” Nicolas Kozubek, MIPIM’s director, said during his opening remarks on Tuesday. “The traction of the show is larger than it was pre-COVID.”

For Americans who didn’t want to fight with the long trek to Cannes, here’s a look at what the convention floor looked like this year.

