Film and TV production company Fifth Season has signed on as the first tenant at a recently completed Class A office campus on the Westside of Los Angeles, according to reports.

The Beverly Hills-based firm known until recently as Endeavor Content will take 65,000 square feet at the Lumen office campus developed by McCarthy Cook, CoStar reported. The 550,000-square-foot office is at 11355 West Olympic Boulevard at the south entryway to the Sawtelle Japantown district.

Fifth Season is owned by South Korean entertainment and media company CJ ENM, perhaps best known for producing the 2019 film “Parasite.” The company changed the name after acquiring an 80 percent stake from Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor Group.

McCarthy Cook built Lumen to attract L.A.’s tech and entertainment firms while demand for and the value of traditional office space — including the 1980s law office that Lumen replaced — sinks around the country. Fifth Season’s lease for the high-end space represents the popular “flight to quality” trend considering Lumen’s resort-style amenities.

The campus features a 1-acre amenity deck with 65,000 square feet of private outdoor space, which includes a 250-person indoor-outdoor conference center and a set of smaller cabana-style meeting rooms, as well a restaurant, a beer and wine bungalow, a coffee bungalow, and an exhibition kitchen with a pizza oven. The building also includes another hospitality-focused restaurant, an 80-person screening room in the penthouse space, and a 5,000-square-foot gym.

“People are working from home and the question is, ‘What’s going to bring you back to the office?’ ” Mike Coppin, senior vice president of leasing and marketing at McCarthy Cook, told Commercial Observer last fall. “It’s got to be a game-changing experience to get you here … with employees who want happy hours, social gatherings, fitness classes, and great convenient food and beverage options, and collaborative entertainment events. That’s the evolution of the office environment and what we’re trying to do here.”

