Kimmeridge is energizing the Meatpacking District with a deal to more than double its footprint at 15 Little West 12th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The investment firm, which focuses on the energy sector, inked a 10-year deal for 16,845 square feet on the fourth floor, growing from its 13,335 square feet on the fifth floor of the five-story building between Ninth Avenue and Washington Street, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

Asking rent was $115 per square foot, the source said.

Kimmeridge first moved into the building in June and will take over the fourth floor from data analytics company Palantir Technologies. The deal brings the building to full occupancy, the source said.

The energy investor subleased its nearby 6,000-square-foot offices at 412 West 15th Street last year to move to 15 Little West 12th Street, according to the source.

Newmark’s Daniel Levine, David Falk and Jason Greenstein brokered the deal for landlord Epic LLC. CBRE’s Ken Rapp and Anthony Dattoma handled it for Kimmeridge.

A spokesperson for Newmark declined to comment. Spokespeople for CBRE, Kimmeridge and the landlord did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants at 15 Little West 12th Street include energy drink company Red Bull, which took 17,585 square feet across the third floor last year, and biotechnology company Amyris.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.