Commercial Music Maker JSM Moves From FiDi to Midtown

Commercial music production company JSM Music is rocking out in new, 10,500-square-foot digs at 28 West 44th Street.

JSM signed a more than five-year deal to move its New York City offices from 7,176 square feet at 30 Broad Street to the top floor of the 22-story 28 West 44th, the New York Post first reported. Asking rent was between $70 and $80 per square foot, according to the Post.

The music studio — known for scoring the 2023 Super Bowl commercials for Pepsi, e.l.f Cosmetics and Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin — needed new offices because construction at its Broad Street location would impact recording, said Joel Simon, JSM’s president.

JSM jumped on APF Properties’ West 44th Street building because it had plenty of room for the company’s five recording studios and allowed JSM to move in just weeks after the deal closed last month, Simon said.

“My staff and myself couldn’t wait to get back in,” Simon said. “I am a firm believer that in the creative business [it is] necessary to be together, share ideas creatively and have clients come in. … I’d get out of the business if it was going to be remote.”

JLL’s Brett Harvey and Zachary Azus represented JSM in the deal. Avison Young’s John Ryan and Rachel Rosenfeld represented the landlord in the lease.

A spokesperson for JLL declined to comment. Ryan, Rosenfeld and a spokesperson for AFP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants at the building between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas include market researcher L&E Research, mental health center The Galynker Family Center for Bipolar Disorder, and software company SnapLogic.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.