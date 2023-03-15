Exposure Communications Inks 9K-SF Lease in Dumbo

Exposure Communications has relocated to 8,672 square feet at 45 Main Street in Dumbo, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

The public relations firm left its former offices at 395 Broadway in Manhattan for the five-year lease it signed with Two Trees Management and occupied the space on March 1, according to the landlord, which did not disclose asking rents.

“Location, term flexibility and move-in-ready prebuilts are driving tenants to Two Trees in Dumbo,” Alyssa Zahler, Two Trees’ commercial managing director, said in a statement. “The small and midsize companies we are signing leases with are looking for built space that is close to where they and their employees live, and located in a vibrant neighborhood and building — which is exactly what our portfolio provides.”

Elizabeth Bueno and Nicole Serras of Two Trees also negotiated the deal for the landlord in-house while Christian Schaefers of Compass represented the tenant.

“I believe the market is stronger than perceived,” Schaefers said in a statement. “Exposure, a growing creative communications firm, wanted to take advantage of the state-of-the-art facilities Two Trees has to offer, not to mention the incredible neighborhood Dumbo has become.”

The building, completed in 1912, spans 12 stories and has up to 475,000 square feet. It is leased to tenants such as Evil Twin Brewery, which signed a 10-year lease for 1,950 square feet on the ground floor in September 2020, CO previously reported.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.