Cardiology Office Relocating Within Marine Park

Cardiology practice Traube, Marush & Plawes MD’s new office in Marine Park, Brooklyn, might be just what the doctor ordered.

The practice, a Maimonides Health provider, signed a 10-year lease to move one block away from 2270 Kimball Street to 8,000 square feet at 2275 Coleman Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Asking rent was $50 per square foot for the ground-floor space, said Locations Commercial Real Estate’s Nick Zweig, who brokered the deal for the tenant and landlord Coleman Suites.

Traube, Marush & Plawes will move to the building between Avenue U and Avenue V in the next six months. The practice decided to relocate to upgrade its space, Zweig said.

“It was a great opportunity for them,” Zweig said. “They had an opportunity to get a brand-new, built-to-suit space in a newly renovated building.”

Other tenants at the two-story office property include foot doctor Podiatry Healthcare Associates and home health care service Americare.

A representative for Traube, Marush & Plawes declined to comment. Spokespeople for Maimonides and the building’s manager, Park Avenue Management, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Coleman Suites could not immediately be reached for comment.

