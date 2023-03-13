American Realty Advisors Lends $25M to Build Lovett Warehouse in SoCal

By March 13, 2023 4:00 pm
There are more than 170 million square feet of warehouses planned or under construction in the Inland Empire today. And despite fears of a recession, demand hasn’t ebbed.
There are more than 170 million square feet of warehouses planned or under construction in the Inland Empire today. And despite fears of a recession, demand hasn’t ebbed. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times

With demand still soaring, developers are looking to fit more industrial space in Southern California’s Inland Empire.

Houston-based Lovett Industrial has secured a $24.9 million construction loan for the development of Rialto II — a 114,115-square-foot Class A industrial development in Rialto, Calif. American Realty Advisors (ARA) provided the three-year fixed-rate loan, according to JLL.

SEE ALSO: CRE Distress Mounts in Largest MSAs

Rialto is home to a grouping of industrial users, including much larger sized warehouses nearby. Lovett’s six-acre site is at 1910 West Renaissance Parkway, adjacent to large distribution centers for Amazon, Target and Zara. Tenants Ricoh USA and Under Armour also have major industrial facilities nearby with landlord Prologis, just south of the 210 Freeway.

For its first deal in Southern California, Lovett acquired a 13-acre property in Highland, Calif., for $51 million in September 2022, and is building a 285,000-square-foot warehouse. One year ago, ARA notably acquired a 202,421-square-foot Amazon distribution center in Ventura County for $50.7 million.

JLL’s Peter Thompson, Samuel Godfrey and Jordan Leake represented Lovett in securing the financing.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

